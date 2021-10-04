Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library plan book sale in Westby

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby are preparing for their fall book sale. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, October 30th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Westby Community Center (library basement) at 206 N. Main St.

The book sale is the main fundraiser for the Friends of Bekkum, and the proceeds provide materials, programming and other activities that benefit the Westby library and its patrons.

Again this year, The Friends will hold an Early Bird Sale for their current members. Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. (the day of the sale) members will have the opportunity to purchase items prior to the public sale. Those who wish to attend the Early Bird Sale but are not currently a Friend, can purchase an Individual ($10); Family ($15); or Business ($25) membership at the door.

The Early Bird Sale will offer the best selection of used books, in many genres and for all age groups. Other items for sale include DVDs, CDs and magazines. In addition to the usual items, The Friends always have some interesting “odds and ends.”

The sale will be a $5 Fill-A-Bag Sale. Come early for the best selection, come later for the best even better deals.

The organization welcomes donations. Donations of gently used books, DVDs, games, puzzles and CDs are greatly appreciated and will be accepted now until the morning of the sale. Please be aware that the group cannot accept: encyclopedia sets, textbooks, National Geographic magazines or books that are damaged or musty.

Contact Bekkum Library for more information at 608-634-4419.

