Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library to hold book sale in Westby

The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Library in Westby are preparing for their Fall Book Sale. This year’s sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Westby Community Center (library basement) at 206 N. Main St. The book sale is the main fundraiser for the Friends of Bekkum, and the proceeds provide materials, programming, and other activities that benefit the Westby Library and its patrons.

Again this fall, the Friends will hold an Early Bird Sale for their current (2020) members. Between 8 and 9 a.m. (the day of the sale) members will have the opportunity to purchase items prior to the public sale. Those who wish to attend the “early bird” sale but are not currently a Friends member can purchase a single ($10) or family ($15) membership at the door.

This special shopping hour will offer the best selection of used books at great prices, in many genres, and for all age groups. Other items for sale include movies, music, and magazines.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required, and other safety precautions will be in place. Due to the uncertainty of the virus, we will update the library’s website, and Facebook page if cancellation becomes necessary.

Donations of gently used books, DVDs and CDs for the sale are greatly appreciated and will be accepted on Friday, Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m. Contact Bekkum Library at 608-634-4419 for more information.

