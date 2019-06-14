The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library has been awarded a Vernon County Community Grant.
This first-ever grant was made possible through funding from the Vernon County Tourism Promotion and Economic Development Committee, and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Over 44 applications were submitted, and eight winners were selected.
The Friends of Bekkum Memorial Public Library is a nonprofit group whose mission includes raising funds to supplement the library’s services, programs and resources. As an extension of its mission, the Friends of Bekkum in conjunction with Bekkum Library, will purchase, install and maintain an outdoor community bulletin board to benefit the residents of Westby, as well as visitors from surrounding communities.
Bulletin boards are a great way to keep people abreast of events, opportunities, and activities. The new community bulletin board will provide information to its users, inspire our residents to try something new, and it will provide a sense of belonging and social connection to all who use it.
Thanks to the generosity of the Vernon County Community Grant and the Ho-Chunk Nation, installation of the community bulletin board is slated for later this summer.
If you’d like to learn more about the Friends of Bekkum Library, stop in the library and pick up one of the new brochures.
