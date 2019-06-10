Friends of Chaseburg Family Fun Days will be held at Chaseburg Village Park, Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15.
Activities on Friday, June 14, include a fish fry and games starting at 5 p.m. and refreshments.
Saturday, June 15 features a chicken-que and fish fry starting at 11 a.m. until the food is gone. In addition, there will be games, a bounce house, a cornhole tournament and refreshments. Live music by Jacked Up will be from 7-11 p.m. There will be fireworks by J&M Display at 10 a.m. At the fireworks show there will be a raffle drawing; the grand prize is the choice of a CF Moto Quad Runner or $2,500 cash, and other prizes.
Pets are not allowed in the park.
