The Friends of Knutson Memorial Library are accepting donations of new, handmade items made of cloth, yarn, embroidery floss, or any other type of  fiber, for their Fiber Craft Silent Auction fundraiser at the library in Coon Valley from Feb. 12 to March 11.

Crafters are asked to bring their donations to the library by Feb. 11; after that date, items will be on display in the library. Stop in and place your bid and then be sure to check often to make sure you are still highest bidder. Winners will be notified to pick up and pay for their items after March 11. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to enhance library programs and services.

