The Friends of Knutson Memorial Library will be holding their annual book and bake sale on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the library in Coon Valley. This is your chance to pick up some good books at bargain prices. Fiction? Nonfiction? Large print? Children’s books? DVDs? We have them all...and some yummy treats to take home, as well.
In the past year, the Friends have used their funds to provide books for summer reading prizes, and a play space and toys specifically for babies and toddlers, as well as support for the “Vernon County Reads” program during the summer. All proceeds from any fundraising events are used to benefit library users through additional programming and materials, or by enhancing the welcoming atmosphere of the library through the addition of updated furnishings and toys.
If you would like to help with the book sale or are interested in volunteer opportunities as a “Friend," call the library at 452-3757.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.