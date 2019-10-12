On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Friends of the Bekkum Memorial Library will hold their semi-annual book sale. The Westby Community Room (library basement) at 206 N. Main St. will be full of items that can be purchased for $5 per bag. All genres of books, as well as magazines, music and DVDs will be available.
The doors will open for a Friends’ members-only Early Bird Sale from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. Memberships will be available to purchase, $10 individual and $15 family, for those who are not currently members. The sale will be open to the public from 9 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Fall and spring book sales are the primary fundraisers of the Friends of the Bekkum Memorial Library. The Friends group is dedicated to promoting and supporting the mission of the Bekkum Memorial Library. Proceeds of the sale are used to defray programming expenses, help the library acquire furnishings and purchase materials for the collection that help serve the library patrons.
We appreciate any gently used items you could donate to the sale. Someone will be available to accept donations at the Community Room on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Call Bekkum Memorial Library at 634-4419 if you have questions about the sale.
