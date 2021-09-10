From chalk to closure: The story of the Leum one-room school in rural Westby

With the beginning of a new school year in the area, History Alive Project volunteers thought it good to flash back to a Westby district one-room school that had its beginnings in 1887.

Having the school in the Westby area was a great importance to early Westby immigrants. The minutes of a meeting held in April of 1887, described the work that planned to be done on the School property and how much it would cost. And so the Leum one-room school became a reality as classes began in the fall of that same year. This first Leum School building was built on a little knoll and today there is no evidence of the School located anywhere on the property on Lovaas Ridge.

By 1902, there were seven months of school held with two weeks of Christmas vacation written into the teaching contract; the contract also expressly read for the hire of a female teacher. That year, a belfry was built and a bell added. In 1907, parents wanted eight months of school to be held. That year a heat and ventilation system was added at a cost of $95; a new outhouse was also placed on the property that year.