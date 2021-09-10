From chalk to closure: The story of the Leum one-room school in rural Westby

With the beginning of a new school year in the area, History Alive Project volunteers thought it good to flash back to a Westby district one-room school that had its beginnings in 1887.
Having the school in the Westby area was a great importance to early Westby immigrants. The minutes of a meeting held in April of 1887, described the work that planned to be done on the School property and how much it would cost. And so the Leum one-room school became a reality as classes began in the fall of that same year. This first Leum School building was built on a little knoll and today there is no evidence of the School located anywhere on the property on Lovaas Ridge.
By 1902, there were seven months of school held with two weeks of Christmas vacation written into the teaching contract; the contract also expressly read for the hire of a female teacher. That year, a belfry was built and a bell added. In 1907, parents wanted eight months of school to be held. That year a heat and ventilation system was added at a cost of $95; a new outhouse was also placed on the property that year.
Lightning struck the barn in the spring of 1908 on the Herman Tomtengen farm and sparks from this fire also ignited the Leum school shingles and the school burned to the ground. In May of 1908, the School Board met to discuss what was to be done; they decided to build Leum School #2 over the summer of 1908. It was decided to levy a $500 tax for the building and the final dimensions of the building to be 36 feet by 28 feet by 12 feet and sided with a brick veneer. $912.61 worth of lumber was ordered from the Spellum Yard in Westby and people were hired to build the structure. And yes, a bell tower was added along with two kerosene lamps that were hung from the interior ceiling and lit when evening meetings and programs were held.
In 1924, there was actually a basement dug for the school. Two years later classes enjoyed the arrival of a $40 piano; coal was burned, along with wood, in the furnace. In 1938, the state of Wisconsin mandated that all rural schools be cleaned thoroughly three times a year; later that mandate was changed to one time a month. Carla Olson and Emily Meyer were paid $1.25 for cleaning.
In 1949, playground equipment was ordered. Records show that the freight for the slide totaled $1.40. Two dollars was spent for the clock repair. Water was carried from the Peter Swiggum farm across the road for many years until a cistern and hand pump were installed the early 1940s.
Tragedy struck again in 1954 over Christmas vacation when faulty refrigerator wiring caused an extensive fire. For three weeks into the new year classes had to be held upstairs over the Westby Fire Station on West State Street in a room that also housed the city’s library. By the end of January 1956, all Leum school students again resumed classes in their repaired Building.
But huge changes were to come for the Leum school, its students and parents, when the Wisconsin state government stated: all rural school districts had to join on to a local high school district. So in 1962, along with many tears, grade seven and eight were bused to the high school in Westby. In 1963, the Leum school had a total of 16 students and the Westby School Board determined that the Leum school be closed because those 16 were not receiving quality education, in their opinion.
On May 26, 1963, 150 former teachers, pupils, neighbors and friends held a bittersweet farewell picnic. Many photos were taken. Emotions ran from very sad to very angry with the group. Over the 77 years, students had received their education at this school and for many it was the only education they had ever received.
The History Alive Project volunteers extensively used material written by the late Mrs. Otis Leum for this article. Part two of the saga of this one-room school will appear in a later issue of the newspaper.