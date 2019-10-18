History Alive Inc Logo

You certainly do celebrate your birthday, Christmas and perhaps your wedding day. History Alive Project volunteers would like remind you that any good Norwegian heritage lover had better raise a glass of glogg on Oct. 9 of each year. It was on this date in 1825, that 53 exhausted Norwegian immigrants arrived in the New York City harbor after a three-month long voyage on their overloaded ship called the “Restauration” that started in Stavanger on July 4 of that same year.

Painting of the 'Restauration'

This is a painting of the “Restauration," which brought 53 exhausted Norwegian immigrants to the New York City harbor on Oct. 9, 1825.
This group went on to form the first Norwegian settlement in Kendall, New York. If had not been for this group making that brave journey, the many thousands who immigrated to America may have started later and in a different location. Why not Goggle their fascinating trip?

Photo of the 'Restauration' replica

The photo is of a replica of the original sloop, "Restauration."

