Future of the Coon Creek, West Fork Kickapoo watersheds addressed at meeting

People affected by flooding gathered at the Coon Valley Legion Hall Jan. 30 to learn about the potential future of the Coon Creek and West Fork Kickapoo watersheds. An update meeting was also held at the Cashton Community Hall that evening.
The meeting included updates from Vernon, La Crosse and Monroe counties, the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Madison; the status of PL566 structures breached and/or damaged from the 2018 storm event; an investigation (dam failure) report; and information about the Coon Creek Watershed Study. There was also time for questions and answers.
“Extreme weather events won’t go away,” said Ben Wojahn, Vernon County conservationist. He said long-term planning for the watersheds involves the entire community and decisions will be based on a cost/benefit ratio.
Mark Erickson, project manager-resource conservationist/PL566 manager with the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department, said five dams in Vernon County are in the Coon Creek Watershed, nine are in the West Fork Watershed and eight are in the Bad Axe Watershed.
You have free articles remaining.
Erickson said that in Vernon County, Jersey Valley and Mlsna dams were breached during the 2018 storm event and Ostrem dam sustained structural damage. Between Monroe and Vernon counties, five dams failed and six dams overtopped as a result of the August 2018 storm event. As of now, the dams have been stabilized.
Wisconsin Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Engineer Steve Becker presented the dam failure report and gave information about the Coon Creek Watershed Study.
Becker said the Wisconsin NRCS is preparing for an 18-month study to look at the watersheds and assess the dams that failed. Engineers will determine if those dams should be repaired, replaced, relocated or removed.
The Wisconsin NRCS was allocated $1.67 million to assist La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties with long-term planning in the Coon Creek and West Fork Kickapoo watersheds. The federal dollars came from the Watershed Flood Prevention Operations Program. The purpose of the planning is to prevent or reduce future flood damages.
The NRCS will contract technical services from an architectural and engineering firm to develop a Watershed Project Plan & Environmental Impact Statement in each watershed. The NRCS also will have a project agreement with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study changes in rainfall resulting from frequent and intense storms in the southwest region. Those findings will be integrated into the hydrologic modeling and economic evaluations association with project proposals.
The project is in its early stages and could take about three to five years to complete.
Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.