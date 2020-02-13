Future of the Coon Creek, West Fork Kickapoo watersheds addressed at meeting

People affected by flooding gathered at the Coon Valley Legion Hall Jan. 30 to learn about the potential future of the Coon Creek and West Fork Kickapoo watersheds. An update meeting was also held at the Cashton Community Hall that evening.

The meeting included updates from Vernon, La Crosse and Monroe counties, the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Madison; the status of PL566 structures breached and/or damaged from the 2018 storm event; an investigation (dam failure) report; and information about the Coon Creek Watershed Study. There was also time for questions and answers.

“Extreme weather events won’t go away,” said Ben Wojahn, Vernon County conservationist. He said long-term planning for the watersheds involves the entire community and decisions will be based on a cost/benefit ratio.

Mark Erickson, project manager-resource conservationist/PL566 manager with the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation Department, said five dams in Vernon County are in the Coon Creek Watershed, nine are in the West Fork Watershed and eight are in the Bad Axe Watershed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}