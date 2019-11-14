Westby Area Historical Society Volunteer of the Year

Board member Fred Jefson, Garland McGarvey, President Marlo Volden and Secretary/Treasurer Blaine Hedberg as Garland is presented with his name plate on the Volunteer of the Year plaque.

 Contributed photo

At the Westby Area Historical Society general membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, board member Garland McGarvey was honored as this year’s well-deserving Volunteer of the Year.

In 2016, Garland, with Madeline Anderson, developed an event, Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies, that added a car show to the already existing WAHS annual summer pie and ice cream social. For the past four years, immediately after Sweet Rides ends, Garland begins planning the next year’s event, coming up with ideas and adding things that will attract more attendance and revenue. The result has been exponential growth for the event and increased awareness for WAHS, so much so that Sweet Rides is now WAHS’ biggest fundraiser. Next year will mark the fifth anniversary of Sweet Rides and Garland is already busy with his crew working on additions and improvements for the anniversary celebration.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

The WAHS Board and members appreciate Garland for his efforts given to the educational mission of WAHS and for reminding us that cool cars are a very fun part of our history.

Time for cake

Board Members Fred Jefson and Dorothy La Due are ready to enjoy the Volunteer of the Year cake given to Garland to celebrate his award.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.