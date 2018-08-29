Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency Tuesday, Aug. 28, for La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Juneau, Fond du Lac and Washington counties after severe storms caused flash flooding throughout the state.
The six counties were added to the governor’s executive order issued last week declaring a state of emergency for Dane County.
“The past 10 days have subjected our state to torrential rains and flooding, with homes and businesses damaged or destroyed,” Walker said. “I know Wisconsin will continue to effectively respond to these storms. I’m proud of our National Guardsmen, first responders and volunteers from across the state who continue to lead the response during the cleanup and recovery.”
Several areas of Wisconsin received more than five inches of rain in the past 24 hours, with certain parts of La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties receiving up to 12 inches. The torrential rains have caused to roads, bridges, railroads and property throughout the Coulee Region.
The state of emergency will allow the administration to pursue federal aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Federal Highway Administration to address cleanup costs associated with the storms.
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, Rep. Steve Doyle and Rep. Jill Billings all signed on to a letter encouraging Walker’s administration to work with them to encourage support from federal agencies such as FEMA and FHA.
“My top priority is making sure that local families affected by heavy flooding are safe. Local residents should continue to exercise extreme caution and avoid driving through flooded roads,” Shilling said in a statement. “I have been in contact with local officials from emergency management departments and BNSF Railway. I will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to evaluate the extent of damage, assist with cleanup and support rebuilding efforts.”
Gov. Walker will be touring the Coon Valley area on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 29.
