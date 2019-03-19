Sunday was a golden day in Westby – the 50th Syttende Mai Court was crowned and 2019 Princess Haley Hagen celebrated her golden birthday, turning 17 on the 17th.
Hagen, the daughter of Julie and John Hagen, was crowned by 2018 Princess Katelyn Dunnum.
Joining Hagen on the 50th court are First Attendant Sedona Radke, daughter of Mary Gates Radke and Grant Radke, and Second Attendant Lydia Jackson, daughter of Melissa and Andrew Jackson.
Prior to the milestone coronation, master of ceremonies Mark Anderson introduced the candidates – Jackson, Radke, Trista Rumppe, Cheyanne Nash and Hagen. He also introduced visiting royalty and the seven past Syttende Mai royalty in attendance.
David Kraabel, Syttende Mai Board vice president, gave an overview of the events and activities that will be part of the 51st annual Syttende Mai celebration May 18-19.
The Westby Area Historical Society introduced its Grandfather of the Year, Harlan Helseth, and his granddaughter, Adelyn Lunde, who wrote the winning letter nominating him.
Royalty advisers Angie Hornby and Kraabel presented the Westby Syttende Mai Friend of the Royalty Award to Dorothy Robson, former editor of the Westby Times.
Hornby and Kraabel also recapped the 2018 court’s activities during the past year, which included volunteering to raise money for CMN and to ring bells for The Salvation Army, among other volunteer activities, and making appearances at parades and events.
“Every weekend with the royal families was special,” Hornby said. “We shared countless hours of laughs and tears.”
Each princess candidate was asked the following final question: “Do you think that any form of social media has a place in today’s schools. Why or why not, and explain your answer.”
While the three judges made their final deliberations, a year-in-review video was shown, and the 2018 royalty gave their farewell speeches.
All three young women – Princess Katelyn Dunnum, First Attendant Hailey Jubera and Second Attendant Josie Hofslien – thanked their parents, families, sponsors, the community, the royalty advisers and the Syttende Mai Board of Directors for their support. They also shared memories of their year spent on the court.
“We all got along so well,” Hofslien said to Dunnum and Jubera. “I was extremely lucky to share my reign with you. I have had one of the best years to represent the 50th Syttende Mai. It was an honor to represent our great community.”
Jubera addressed the candidates and advised them “to take a breath. You are all great women.”
“To my girls,” she said. “I love you both so much.” She said one of her favorite memories is of being at parades or other events holding hands and skipping.
Dunnum said the past year “was like an unfolding story.”
“It taught me great respect for our heritage and community,” Dunnum said. “I hope to continue to represent Westby when I go to Decorah in the fall. We navigated a year full of adventure.”
Dunnum told the candidates that being on court “is an honor and a privilege... I wish you all the best of luck.”
The judges were Carla Dickman, the Syttende Mai Princess in 1990, Gwendolyn Ellingson of La Crescent, Minnesota, and Tammy Olson, co-owner of Olson Feed Service Inc. outside of Seneca.
The coronation was held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center.
