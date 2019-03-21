Every year since 1999, the Westby Area Historical Society has held a contest to honor the “Grandparent of the Year” as part of Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration.
On Sunday, March 17, during the 2019 Syttende Mai Royalty coronation event, WAHS board member Carol Navrestad and President Marlo Volden announced that a letter written by second-grader, Adelyn Lunde, won her grandfather, Harlan Helseth, this year’s honor. Cathy Cravens, who teaches at Westby Elementary School, has facilitated this contest for first- through fourth-graders for many years.
Adelyn is the daughter of Andrea and Derek Lunde. She and her grandfather each received a picture frame and Adelyn received $25 for her winning entry, chosen from 16 nominations. Adelyn, her brother, Liam, and their cousins, Ava and Jake, children of Katie and Chris Helseth, especially like making chocolate chip cookies with Grandpa because he lets them sample the dough before they start baking “just to be sure the cookies will be good.” Harlan, his wife Teresa, and all four of their grandchildren will be riding in both the Kiddie Parade on Saturday, May 18, and the Big Parade on Sunday, May 19.
Adelyn’s winning letter
I think my papa should be Grandfather of the Year. He’s very nice and kind. He always plays games with me. He comes to my concerts and dance recitals. He does special things with me like take me to Valley Market for treats and pushes me on the tire swing. He also makes the best chocolate chip cookies. I feel my papa should be Grandfather of the Year. By Adelyn Lunde
