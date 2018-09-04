Heavy rain overnight takes out bridge, closes more roads

Mother Nature added insult to injury late Monday, Sept. 3 when she opened the flood gates again dumping an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain across an already rain-saturated Coulee Region.
The down pour started at approximately 10:30 p.m. and continued into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 4. The additional rain had firefighters and law enforcement once again evacuating some houses and campers in low lying areas.
The entire Coulee Region is still in flood recovery mode after 10 to 12 inches of rain fell one week earlier wreaking havoc. Especially hard hit was Vernon County with massive flooding along the Coon Creek and the Kickapoo River that washed out numerous roads and left many bridges compromised.
Vernon County Dispatch received a call at approximately 12:30 a.m. from a driver whose pickup truck landed in Coon Creek at the intersection of Spring Coulee Road and Co. P after the bridge gave way. The driver escaped on his own, without serious injury, and took refuge in a neighboring home.
At approximately 1:30 a.m., Coon Creek Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a La Crosse County residence between Co. P and Hwy. 33 to rescue an elderly couple trapped by high water surrounding their home. Crews were unable to reach the specific location until water began to recede. They were safely evacuated and are now staying with family.
At the same time Westby-Christiana Fire department evacuated campers set up in Timber Coulee near the ski hill.
Evacuation warnings began at 1:45 a.m. in Coon Valley for any families still residing in the already flood ravaged areas including the Nelson Street Division. The area was devastated by flash flooding one week earlier when 10-12 inches of torrential rain fell within a few hours, causing multiple dams to break in Monroe and Vernon counties which sent water levels in area watersheds to epic levels.
Emergency personnel reported many roads once again impassable due to high water, plus additional mud and rock slides occurring as hillsides continue to give way.
By 2 a.m., Vernon County Dispatch had 48 roads throughout the county either impassable, closed or compromised. The Coon Creek was more than a foot over the bridge in Coon Valley closing it until water receded. As the water flowed south Hwy. 162 in Chaseburg was closed at 2:45 a.m.
Vernon County Sheriff John. B Spears wants to remind all citizens to stay out of any high-water areas or areas that are closed due to the flooding. Do not move any barricades or road closed signs or attempt to drive around them. Violators may be cited for Trespassing Wisconsin State Statute 943.13, a forfeiture not to exceed $1,000.
