 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hills ready for annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament
0 comments

Hills ready for annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament

Flying high

Carter Lee from The Flying Eagles Club in Wisconsin was one of the youngest jumpers to compete at The Snowflake Tourney in 2020 on the 90-meter hill. This year's tourney will be promoting many national jumpers.

 Jon Lee photo

Snowflake Ski Club volunteers have snowed and groomed the scaffolding and are finishing up other tasks to be prepared to welcome ski jumpers and ski jumping fans to the 98th annual Snowflake Ski Jump Tournament planned for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 5 and 6.

Scott Yttri, one of the club’s volunteers, said they are expecting 50 to 60 jumpers from the four-state area.

The annual event will be different than it has been in the past due to COVID-19. The tournament will be held on the junior jumps, with the main event held on the 65-meter hill. The clubhouse and Westby Rod and Gun Club will be closed to the public. Tailgating is allowed with CDC guidelines of social distancing and masks advised. There will not be a dance, no alcohol sales or vendors on site; however, there will be food available for purchase.

Friday’s opening ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m., followed by the competition on the 65-meter hill. Saturday features skiing all morning on the junior hills and the opening ceremony at 12:30 p.m. and at 1 p.m. competition on the 65-meter hill. Event organizers are planning to have the long-standing jump on Saturday.

There will be no advance sales of buttons this year; however, they are available at the event for a goodwill donation. Historically, buttons sold for $20 for admission to the Large Hill Tournament and Gold for $50.

Ski jump fans are advised to keep an eye on the Snowflake Ski Club Facebook page or www.snowflakeskiclub.com for updates.

Cozy bonfire

Large bonfires dot the landscape of the Snowflake grounds and provide needed warmth to people attending the annual Snowflake Ski Tournament in Westby. The well lit 90-meter hill sits in the background at the start of the 2020 competition.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Broadcaster editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Broadcaster. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News