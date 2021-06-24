History Alive Project: 1915 Westby High School yearbook makes its way home

“When I got a call a while back from a Mr. Richard Bayus from New Lenox, Illinois, I drew a complete blank with his name,” said Westby High School library staff member, Deb Easterday. “He told me that he had found a 1915 WHS yearbook when he had gone antique shopping in Modena, Illinois several months ago.”

The book belonged to Harold “Doc” Schee; Richard paid $5 for it, took it home, researched Westby and Schee. He then decided to donate the book to the WHS library. “So of course, I told Mr. Bayus we would love to have it to add to our collection,” Deb added.

After receiving it, Easterday called Dave Amundson, president of the History Alive Project organization. Deb stated that she knew Dave could help her as to the history of WHS yearbooks.

Amundson told her that the very first WHS yearbook was published in 1914 and was called the “Courier”; it had a leather-like cover and did feature activities like a girls basketball team.

However, in 1915, the book took on the title of “The Ski,” and that name has been used continually the past 106 years.

Harold Schee was a WHS sophomore in 1915 and is shown in a class picture with the rest of his classmates. He is also shown as a basketball and baseball team member.