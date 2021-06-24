 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
History Alive Project: 1915 Westby High School yearbook makes its way home
0 Comments

History Alive Project: 1915 Westby High School yearbook makes its way home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1915 Westby High School basketball team

Harold "Doc" Schee, whose 1915 Westby High School yearbook was found in Modena, Illinois, is pictured with the basketball team and is second from the right.

 Contributed photo

“When I got a call a while back from a Mr. Richard Bayus from New Lenox, Illinois, I drew a complete blank with his name,” said Westby High School library staff member, Deb Easterday. “He told me that he had found a 1915 WHS yearbook when he had gone antique shopping in Modena, Illinois several months ago.”

The book belonged to Harold “Doc” Schee; Richard paid $5 for it, took it home, researched Westby and Schee. He then decided to donate the book to the WHS library. “So of course, I told Mr. Bayus we would love to have it to add to our collection,” Deb added.

After receiving it, Easterday called Dave Amundson, president of the History Alive Project organization. Deb stated that she knew Dave could help her as to the history of WHS yearbooks.

Amundson told her that the very first WHS yearbook was published in 1914 and was called the “Courier”; it had a leather-like cover and did feature activities like a girls basketball team.

However, in 1915, the book took on the title of “The Ski,” and that name has been used continually the past 106 years.

Harold Schee was a WHS sophomore in 1915 and is shown in a class picture with the rest of his classmates. He is also shown as a basketball and baseball team member.

Harold 'Doc' Schee - 1915

Harold "Doc" Schee is seen in his basketball uniform. The 1915 Westby High School Yearbook, "The Ski," noted the sophomore was a right guard. According to the yearbook, "Though sticking was his specialty, he frequently hung up a score or two himself and was back at his job before anybody missed him."

Schee served as a Navy pharmacist’s mate during World War I and following his discharge, he joined with a partner that he had met at UW-Madison who knew how to make cookies; Schee understood the business end of this company so a partnership went well for both of them.

Schee is buried in the Country Coon Prairie Cemetery as is his wife, Doris Belle Brown Schee (1899-1981).

“While one high school yearbook captures a relative short amount of time, it also is a gold mine of information in a person’s life,” concluded Amundson. A chance find by Mr. Bayus brought this history alive.

History Alive logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Norse Market comes to Westby
News

Norse Market comes to Westby

Heat and humidity didn’t stop people of all ages from coming to Westby for the first Norse Market of the summer, Wednesday, June 9.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News