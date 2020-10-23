History Alive Project: Betty Stoleson's cooking, sewing skills have served her well

“I doubt that any of my over 80 cookbooks that I have collected over the years makes any mention of this unique cake design much less the special pans that are needed to make the finished product,” remarked Betty Stoleson of Westby. The local History Alive Project interviewers learned that “this special pan set belonged to Betty’s mother (Mary True Bott) and every year for my birthday she’d make this cake for me. I still have her pan set and every year I make myself this very same cake to keep Mom’s tradition going,” added Betty.
The three shelves, jam-packed with her cookbooks, are part of Betty’s well-organized kitchen; unlike many cookbook collectors that seldom get past the first few recipes, she does open and re-open many of the books, having earmarked or tabbed certain pages to easily retrieve a certain recipe; those certain recipes could be her “go-to” for that special potato salad, her signature recipe for Norwegian sandbakkels, or her many-times-requested-to-bring chocolate chip cookies.
Betty attended Central High School in La Crosse and as a teenager fondly recalls taking cooking, baking and sewing classes in what was then called Home Economics. Following her graduation from Central in 1957, she never lost her love of working with mixers, measuring spoons, frosting tubes, sewing pins and fabric. Today she’ll tell you she is currently on her second of two of those big Kitchen Aid mixers, as the initial one just got too worn out to use anymore.
In her 57 years living in Westby, all of her then-learned high school skills, coupled with the two year’s worth of cake baking classes that she took some time ago in Westby, paid off. She had completed many drapery orders while working at Vosseteig Drapery in Westby. Today she is employed at Embroidery and More in Westby.
She figures that she has made dozens of character cakes (perhaps recreating an all-frosting cartoon or a special animal) on the cake top for the birthdays of her children and grandchildren over the years. She has lost count of the many bridesmaids and brides dresses that have been brought to her home for her to complete a finished dress sewing, or do wedding-related dress alterations, often times those having been requested so as to create a miracle quick sewing job in a very short window of time. Betty has always come to their rescue.
She has mended, hemmed, ripped out and reconstructed suit coats, replaced jacket zippers, as well as worked on more than just a few troll costumes for Westby’s annual Syttende Mai weekend festivities over the years. Most years, contestants trying out to be on the the Westby Syttende Mai Court have sought her out for their ethnic bunad costume completion or altering.
She has faithfully, over the past few years, supplied dozens upon dozens of cookies for the WASD’s summer school lunch programs held at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. With all that work, she has managed to also carve a few more waking hours on her calendar to volunteer with the Norseland Nursing Home Auxiliary, quilt with the Westby Coon Prairie Quilters group, and serve as a longtime member of the Westby Syttende Mai Board, a position she still currently holds today. She was of the many contributing authors for the locally-written book “Westby’s 50 Years of Syttende in Pictures,” as well for the book on the 50 years of the “The Westby Syttende Mai Royalty.” Having lived in Westby for over five decades, she just knew almost everybody and their parents, and their children, where they lived and worked. If she didn’t know, she knew someone else who could tell her what she needed to know.
Betty married her husband, Harlan, in 1963. Betty continues to do what she loves, especially making sure that her sons Jeff and David, along with her four grandchildren and one great-grandchild, have many chances to lick off those beaters or mixing spoons and sample her finished products as well.
