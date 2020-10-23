History Alive Project: Betty Stoleson's cooking, sewing skills have served her well

In her 57 years living in Westby, all of her then-learned high school skills, coupled with the two year’s worth of cake baking classes that she took some time ago in Westby, paid off. She had completed many drapery orders while working at Vosseteig Drapery in Westby. Today she is employed at Embroidery and More in Westby.

She figures that she has made dozens of character cakes (perhaps recreating an all-frosting cartoon or a special animal) on the cake top for the birthdays of her children and grandchildren over the years. She has lost count of the many bridesmaids and brides dresses that have been brought to her home for her to complete a finished dress sewing, or do wedding-related dress alterations, often times those having been requested so as to create a miracle quick sewing job in a very short window of time. Betty has always come to their rescue.

She has mended, hemmed, ripped out and reconstructed suit coats, replaced jacket zippers, as well as worked on more than just a few troll costumes for Westby’s annual Syttende Mai weekend festivities over the years. Most years, contestants trying out to be on the the Westby Syttende Mai Court have sought her out for their ethnic bunad costume completion or altering.