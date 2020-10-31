History Alive Project: Borgen's Cafe has a long history in Westby

Engebret/Engebright Borgen, commonly known as E.T. Borgen, and Anna Thujord came on the same ship to America in 1900. They were married shortly after and to this union was born a boy, Ralph, and a daughter, Agnes.

E.T. and Anna opened Borgen’s Restaurant in Westby in 1905. That restaurant stood approximately a half block south of this building on the southeast corner of First and Main streets (now Connelly Law Office). They sold this restaurant and rented several other restaurants in Westby before retiring.

Son, Ralph, had married Cathryn Bohrnstedt, a native of Arcadia, Wisconsin, who was an English teacher at Westby High School. To this union was born a son, John, and two daughters, Nancy and Mary.

After E.T. and Anna retired from the cafe business, Ralph and Cathryn rented this building, known as the Westby Cafe for two years from Asia Elversum Krueger. They purchased the building and business in 1952. They decided to rename it to Borgen’s Cafe.

Ralph, who was born in 1903, passed away in 1956 and Cathryn continued with the restaurant until May 1973 when she sold the restaurant to Le Roy and Donna Perkins. Cathryn passed away on June 17, 1985.