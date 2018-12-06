The History Alive Project hosted their second annual “Tree in the Street” reenactment Sunday at State and Main streets in Westby. History and cookies were shared with those who gathered for the event.
Dave Amundson, one of the founders of the History Alive Project, shared photos of the Main Street years ago to connect people to the past.
The History Alive Project is in its fifth year of bringing the history of Westby to the community.
“We want to do out-of-the-box experiences to bring history alive to people in this area” said Ruth Amundson, one of the founders of History Alive.
With the help of the Westby Police Department, people were able to gather in the street for a photo.
“It’s been really, really enlightening for us and it’s grown and I feel good when someone says on the street, ‘oh you guys are with the History Alive Project’,” Ruth said.
