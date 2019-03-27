Looking back

Kory Dalen (left) and Peter Engh take in a photo display put together by History Alive Project volunteers for the March 23 showing of the documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?". The display included an aerial view of Westby taken in the 1960s, among other images.

 Contributed photo

History Alive Project volunteers were asked to put together a photo display for those attending the March 23 viewing of the award-winning documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”.

The event, held at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center, looked back on the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, aka Mr. Rogers, emphasizing the importance of neighborhoods that can help their children grow and thrive, especially those found in many small towns.

“We chose the images that we did because Westby is a great example of just such a small town,” said History Alive Project’s President, Dave Amundson. “We were able to display not only an aerial view of Westby taken in the 1960s but others that were a lot older.”

