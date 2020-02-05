History Alive Project gives Norwegian troll presentation at Coon Valley Elementary School

The beginning of 2020 has been very busy for the History Alive Project volunteers. As a portion of HAP’s mission statement says: “we do things out of the box” to be able to collect, present and preserve the history of the Westby area for people of all ages.

With that in mind, starting again in January, HAP has continued to teach some of Westby’s history to all WHS ninth-graders, held the third annual photo show for Coon Valley residents, presented photos of antique farm machinery to members of the Coulee Antique Engine Club at their annual meeting, and finished off the month with a two-day introduction for Coon Valley’s third- and fourth-grade students where they learned about Norwegian trolls. This is the start of further History Alive Project outreach to younger kids of this area.

HAP will continue offering opportunities for area people in the coming months, as the organization is now creating and will hold, on Aug. 22 a celebration of Westby’s having achieved the status of an official city in 1920. History Alive Project has been approved as the official organizing group for this celebration, having first met with the Westby City Council in July 2019. HAP volunteers wants everyone to feel a part of this special event. Email (nissedal@mwt.net) or call Dave Amundson, at 608-634-3034 with your ideas for HAP to consider.

