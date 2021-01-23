History Alive Project: Handmade ski jump model offers scaled down version a Westby tradition

Observing traditions gives peoples’ lives a sense of security and rhythm, be it attending an annual birthday party for a friend or walking through the La Crosse Rotary Lights each season. Heading down to Timber Coulee outside of Westby to take in some spectacular, gravity-defying ski jumping each year the tournament is held is no exception. And for many decades, the model ski jump displayed in the South Main Street window of Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts has been enjoyed by many.
When the History Alive Project interviewing crew saw this unique and possibly hand-crafted model, they knew there had to be a backstory to its being made.
So the duo, Dave and Ruth Amundson, began to ask a few questions of Jana and Dave Dregne, current owners of the store located at 100 S. Main St., Westby.
The Dregnes bought the store in 1975 from the then owners, Kermit and Violetta Flugstad and Ed Foss. Dave Dregne contacted Bob Flugstad of Westby to see if Bob could shed any light on the model’s story. Bob, whose dad used to own the store, said the store had offered a full line of hardware products and also installed furnaces for area patrons. In the basement of the store, Kermit would use customized tools for cutting and molding furnace casings. From there, Bob surmised that his dad probably designed the model, as it is made of carefully curved and bent-edged tin, which was then attached to the stained wood scaffolding pieces. The entire model stands 31.5 inches tall, 48.5 inches long and 7 inches wide.
An ample layer of shredded white plastic to simulate snow has been put into place under and around the model. Finding a proportionately-sized ski jumper proved to be a challenge as the many vendors for the Degnes offered many varieties of downhill skiers with poles but nary a jumper, much less a right-sized one.
Angela Nemes, granddaughter of the Kermit Flugstads’, found the jump model in the attic of her grandparents’ garage on West State Street years ago and contacted the Dregnes, asking them if they’d like to display it in their store. “Of course,” replied Jana. “We are always very happy to keep history alive when it pertains to our community and our store; we don’t know how close it was to have been possibly been pitched out or perhaps just put someplace else,” added Jana.
So no matter where you decide to check out local ski jumps in the Westby area, be it a stop at Dregne’s or to see the “real thing” in Timber Coulee, know that Westby ski jumping history, all 98 years of it, is still alive and very well.
This year’s ski jump tournament will be held Feb. 5-6. One is urged to check the Snowflake Facebook page for updates and details.