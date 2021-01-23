History Alive Project: Handmade ski jump model offers scaled down version a Westby tradition

Observing traditions gives peoples’ lives a sense of security and rhythm, be it attending an annual birthday party for a friend or walking through the La Crosse Rotary Lights each season. Heading down to Timber Coulee outside of Westby to take in some spectacular, gravity-defying ski jumping each year the tournament is held is no exception. And for many decades, the model ski jump displayed in the South Main Street window of Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts has been enjoyed by many.

When the History Alive Project interviewing crew saw this unique and possibly hand-crafted model, they knew there had to be a backstory to its being made.

So the duo, Dave and Ruth Amundson, began to ask a few questions of Jana and Dave Dregne, current owners of the store located at 100 S. Main St., Westby.