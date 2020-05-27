History Alive Project receives Sons of Norway grant for Westby's 100th birthday party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The History Alive Project’s 100th Birthday Party as a City Committee has been awarded a $500 Sons of Norway Foundation 2020 Community Partnership Grant.

This grant's background is funded through the Sons of Norway Heritage and Culture Fund which was established in 1987. This fund was initially supported by Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway who lent her name to an early fund-raising effort. Winners are selected through an extensive review committee and decisions are based upon observance of one or more of the Foundation’s core values. “We emphasized two of their core values of building the heritage of the future and the funding of innovative individuals and opportunities,” said Dave Amundson, HAP president.

"The foundation felt that our proposal to help Westby celebrate its heritage was important for our community," Amundson said. "Our HAP Committee emphasized that we do 'out of the box' projects to discover and maintain the Westby area history for community members of all ages. In writing this grant, we listed many of our endeavors to bring this part of Westby's area history alive as we became an official city in 1920."

The birthday party, set for Aug. 22, will include flashback activities like children’s old-fashioned games played during the 1920s time period, and a very complete and unique historical tour of Westby, among other activities that are being created and finalized for the celebration. Of course, there will be cake.

