History Alive Project reveals logo for Westby's centennial birthday party

The History Alive Project, Inc., a non-profit organization in Westby, is proud to debut its customized logo to recognize the upcoming Centennial Celebration of Westby as a City Birthday Party. The event will be on Aug. 22.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to 1920, Westby was then recognized as having the status of a village. With a century of continued growth, Westby received its full-fledged recognition on Aug. 20, 1920. Local artisan, David Kraabel, designed the official Centennial Birthday Party logo. He said he wanted to emphasize Westby’s rich Norwegian heritage with his drawing. It only seems natural to add a spunky little nisse, carrying a candled birthday cake; the event’s logo was added to complete the project.

Locals might recognize Kraabel’s artwork, as he has designed the 2019 as well as the 2020 Westby Syttende Mai button. He is currently serving as a History Alive Project Board member. HAP was given the ”thumbs up” by the Westby City Council to go ahead and plan and then carry out activities leading up to and including the August event.

For more information about the birthday party event, see the HAP Facebook page: History Alive Project, Inc. or call David Amundson at 608-634-3034

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0