Church circle examines Coon Valley photos

History Alive Project was invited to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church South Ridge Circle’s meeting April 18 The ladies took part in an interactive “photo detective” activity where they examined vintage Coon Valley pictures to look for clues to “flesh out” the HAP photos and their stories.

The use of illuminated hand lens were very helpful to inspect and note details not seen at first glance.

Dave and Ruth Amundson, HAP volunteers, also told the story of the History Alive Project’s start five years ago and how it has grown and this activity continues to be part of their 2019 expanded outreach program.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.