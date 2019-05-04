Church circle examines Coon Valley photos
History Alive Project was invited to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church South Ridge Circle’s meeting April 18 The ladies took part in an interactive “photo detective” activity where they examined vintage Coon Valley pictures to look for clues to “flesh out” the HAP photos and their stories.
The use of illuminated hand lens were very helpful to inspect and note details not seen at first glance.
Dave and Ruth Amundson, HAP volunteers, also told the story of the History Alive Project’s start five years ago and how it has grown and this activity continues to be part of their 2019 expanded outreach program.
