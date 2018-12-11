"While doing some recent remodeling in November, a Westby resident (wishing to remain anonymous for this article) had to look twice to see if he was sure of what he had found stuffed in among other papers between two interior walls of his home. Carefully handling a very brown, fragile and faded receipt, he contacted me and I was able to answer some of his questions as to the history associated with his 'find'," said History Alive Project President Dave Amundson.
The 79-year-old receipt, dated Sept. 5, 1939, was written to a Hans Sveum after he had purchased items at the H.O. Stevlingson General Store where the current Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts building is now located at 100 S. Main St., Westby. Although the ink used for some of the purchases on the slip is quite faded, one could quite possibly figure out that Jell-O, vinegar, onions, meat and soda were among the named purchased things that could be more easily read.
The Stevlingson and Call General Store was built in l912 on the same site as Dregne’s today; Stevlingson added a Mr. Call in 1901 as partner, for a time, with Call no longer involved around 1921. H.O. and H.J. Stevelingson became sole owners. The then Flugstad Hardware owners of Westby bought out this business in 1942. David and Jana Dregne then purchased the business in 1976 and are still the current owners. The Dregnes phased out the hardware section in 2000, making room for a full line of Scandinavian gifts, a large year-round area devoted to all things Christmas, and also offering lines of fine domestic gift ware.
Sveum lived at the time when F.D. Roosevelt was the United States’ 32nd president; the first commercial flight across the Atlantic Ocean had taken place; just two days prior to the Sveum shopping trip, on Sept. 3, 1939, Germany and the Soviet Union had just declared war on Poland, France, India, Australia and New Zealand.
For trivia-minded readers, Jell-O, a trademarked grocery staple, was first created by Kraft Foods in 1897 and once a variety of different fruited gelled flavors were created, the product began selling in grocery stores in 1902.
“I did a bit of computer research on Hans," Amundson said. “Although the Hans I located might not be the same Hans whose name is on this receipt, the 'Find a Grave Memorial' website does show a Hans Eleaurs Sveum (son of Mina and Christian Sveum) buried in the North Coon Prairie Lutheran Cemetery and shows him to have a 1887 DOB - 1962 DOD; his name does appear on 1940, 1930, and 1900 Federal Census Records, as well as on the 1855-1905 Wisconsin State Census Records. The Hans on this receipt would have been 52 years of age if this is the Hans in question. I have yet to research if there are other Hans Sveum names appearing on these and other records but it is exciting to experience this Hans and his shopping day though this receipt. In doing so, the finder and I were able to bring a sliver of Westby’s history come alive. Now we wonder: was the Jell-O strawberry or lemon flavored?”
