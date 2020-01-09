History Alive Project to hold photo show in Coon Valley

Back by demand! History Alive Project’s third Annual Photo Show: everyone shares, learns and has fun to see photos become “alive.” The show will be held at the Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3

New this year: Co-host Dave Amundson will show photos of area one-room schools, with the presentation beginning at 11 a.m.

As in the past two shows, visitors are encouraged to bring some of their own photos of earlier times in this area. Many of their photos have created some very interesting connections that had been unknown before this event.

“This event is free and light refreshments will be served’,” said co-host Ray Ihle.

