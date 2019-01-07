History Alive Project volunteers Dave Amundson of Westby and Ray Ihle of Coon Valley will be hosting the second annual photo open house at the Coon Valley Village Hall, 108 Roosevelt St., Saturday, Jan. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They have assembled many old area photo images for the public to view, and both of these men have had a longtime interest in collecting old photos and the stories they tell.
“We had a very successful show in 2017 and knew that when over 70 folks attended, with many asking us to plan and organize one for this year, that we had more than a little interest,” Ihle said. “This year’s show will include five 20-inch by 30-inch colored aerial photos of the 2018 Coon Valley-Chaseburg area flooding taken by drones. “The detail on these aerials is terrific; although the flooding was a horrid time for so many of us, these photos help to document what happened, when it happened and how things changed over time,” Ihle said.
Amundson, president of the History Alive Project organization, said visitors are encouraged to bring their old photos as well. This event is very informal. They’ll have the coffee on, tables and chairs set out for folks to sit and share their images and accompanying stories; no topics are off limits.
“We want to see those every day lives captured on film be they tobacco harvests you experienced, a wedding or other family special occurrence you attended or an event that someone captured on camera and you just happened to have,” Amundson said. “We’d love to see your school days photos, shots of area one-room schools and pictures of area barns as well. We’ll have hand-held magnifying lenses available for you to check out photo details that are asking for that second look.”
Dave Torgerson of Coon Valley will also be presenting a photo/commentary program on the history of the Coon Valley CCC camps at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.