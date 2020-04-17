History Alive Project tunes into WVRQ's Gary Gilbertson

In 1969, while working at WVRQ radio station in Viroqua, his boss asked him to develop an improved and expanded local sports broadcast presence for the area listeners and fans to be carried by WVRQ; Gary took that assignment and never looked back. Along with his good friend and Viroqua native, Pete Walby, longtime WVRQ broadcaster, Gary Gilbertson, visited a wide geographical area, looking over various sports venues, checking out inside courts and outside fields. They researched what each individual site required as they had to haul all of their extension cords, microphones, and transmitter equipment to be correctly set up to have 100% success in covering the event.
The History Alive Project interview team, Dave and Ruth Amundson, recently met with Gary at the WVRQ station located south of Viroqua on County Road SS. After all, a man that has done over five decades of local sports and news, deserves to have his story told to the Amundsons in person.
Today he can claim that he has covered countless area high school football, basketball, softball, and baseball games, wrestling matches and volleyball meets. He can add doing track and cross country events to that list as well. Once official high school girls’ sports came on the radar, Gary’s list of “go to” events became a lot larger. More than once, he scrambled to make more than one complete event in a 24-hour time period.
Quite sheepishly, Gary revealed that when confronted with doing his first wrestling match, he confessed that he didn’t know a thing about the sport; he didn’t know any of the defensive and offensive moves, the rules, or one word of the wrestling vocabulary. Being a quick study, he asked tor a crash course on the whole sport in a local high school weight room from Viroqua wrestling coach Ted Harris. After that, he said he was ready to go and he was.
When asked if he has any unique stories to recall, so far, during his sports broadcasting career, he mentioned the time he actually did travel to Westby for a Westby-Viroqua event, only to remember he was supposed to be in Viroqua. A fast 7 miles back down Hwy. 14, found him back in the nick of time. One Westby home football game in 1985 he remembered that it snowed so hard, that the late Ralph Melby was contacted to plow the field so the teams could play the game in Viroqua. Westby won over Beloit Turner and eventually won the state title.
Radio broadcasting was in Gary’s DNA from early on. He fondly described that he would set up his own table around the age of 10; using his very own cobbled together fantasy, pretend broadcasting unit on a microphone and transmitter, he would “call” the games that were in front of him. After four years at Westby High School in 1964, where he had done a iew football and wrestling matches, he enrolled in the Brown B institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, graduating 4 weeks early. From September 1965 through January 1966 he worked at WISV (Now WVHQ) radio. He then enlisted in the Army and again found himself behind a microphone as he broadcast from Kaiserslautern, Germany for the AFN (the Armed Forces Network) from 1966-1969. He noted that it was required of him to wear his full Army uniform anytime that he was on the air.
Back in the States, he met his wife, Judy Opsahl in 1969, then they were married in 1971. They are the proud parents of five children, and 12 grandchildren. Longtime nostalgic listeners will fondly recall Gary broadcasting tar more than iust sports events as they flashback to favorites such as “Mail Train” and “Old Time Polka Show For years, he carefully highlighted the contributed names of area persons who were celebrating special biithdays and anniversaries, those being recognized on the air on that particular day.
Gary related that radio and broadcasting has changed tremendously over the years. When he started in the business, everything was live, fast forward to 2020, technology allows announcers more freedom and mobility with computers helping program the music and the news.
History weaves a tapestry of an area communities‘ lives and their everyday events that they each create. With Gary Gilbertson and his professional dedication to sharing their stories on the radio, listeners and tans are living their own experiences in real time through him. Gary is a treasured “keeper” of that living history for each of us.
