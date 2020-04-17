History Alive Project tunes into WVRQ's Gary Gilbertson

When asked if he has any unique stories to recall, so far, during his sports broadcasting career, he mentioned the time he actually did travel to Westby for a Westby-Viroqua event, only to remember he was supposed to be in Viroqua. A fast 7 miles back down Hwy. 14, found him back in the nick of time. One Westby home football game in 1985 he remembered that it snowed so hard, that the late Ralph Melby was contacted to plow the field so the teams could play the game in Viroqua. Westby won over Beloit Turner and eventually won the state title.

Radio broadcasting was in Gary’s DNA from early on. He fondly described that he would set up his own table around the age of 10; using his very own cobbled together fantasy, pretend broadcasting unit on a microphone and transmitter, he would “call” the games that were in front of him. After four years at Westby High School in 1964, where he had done a iew football and wrestling matches, he enrolled in the Brown B institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, graduating 4 weeks early. From September 1965 through January 1966 he worked at WISV (Now WVHQ) radio. He then enlisted in the Army and again found himself behind a microphone as he broadcast from Kaiserslautern, Germany for the AFN (the Armed Forces Network) from 1966-1969. He noted that it was required of him to wear his full Army uniform anytime that he was on the air.