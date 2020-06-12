History Alive Project: US Flag Day has roots in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Have you ever been to the small community of Waubeka, Wis., in Ozaukee County? They have a now long-passed citizen that hailed from there: Bernard Cigrand (1899-1932).

This man, then a 19-year-old schoolteacher, felt his students should have a few lessons on the history of their nation’s flag. Cigrand later on in life, spent time to lobby for the date, June 14, to be designated nationwide as “Flag Day.” He chose June 14, as it was on that date in 1777 that the Second Continental Congress adopted the design for our nation’s flag, at that time 13 stars on a dark blue field and 13 alternating red and while stripes. In 1818 an act was passed to have one additional star added when a state was officially admitted into our Union; Wisconsin’s star was added in 1848.

Perhaps your flag, be it an American, Wisconsin state or other veteran-related flag, has become really faded, worn or in need of replacement. You know that there is a proper protocol for disposing of that flag. American Flag Code Title 4, Section 8K states that the flag in question should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably burned. The correct term, for its disposal is “retirement” and it is not considered disrespectful to burn the flag; it also can be washed or mended as needed.