History Alive Project: US Flag Day has roots in Wisconsin

Have you ever been to the small community of Waubeka, Wis., in Ozaukee County? They have a now long-passed citizen that hailed from there: Bernard Cigrand (1899-1932).
This man, then a 19-year-old schoolteacher, felt his students should have a few lessons on the history of their nation’s flag. Cigrand later on in life, spent time to lobby for the date, June 14, to be designated nationwide as “Flag Day.” He chose June 14, as it was on that date in 1777 that the Second Continental Congress adopted the design for our nation’s flag, at that time 13 stars on a dark blue field and 13 alternating red and while stripes. In 1818 an act was passed to have one additional star added when a state was officially admitted into our Union; Wisconsin’s star was added in 1848.
Perhaps your flag, be it an American, Wisconsin state or other veteran-related flag, has become really faded, worn or in need of replacement. You know that there is a proper protocol for disposing of that flag. American Flag Code Title 4, Section 8K states that the flag in question should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably burned. The correct term, for its disposal is “retirement” and it is not considered disrespectful to burn the flag; it also can be washed or mended as needed.
Locally there are three official designated retirement boxes available 24/7 for residents to properly retire a flag. The Westby retirement box is located at the Westby Area Veterans Memorial site near the Norseland Nursing Home on Hwy. 27; in Coon Valley the designated box is located at the American Legion Post 116 on Park Street; the Chaseburg box is at their American Legion Post 202 building. All three retirement boxes are emptied annually and the contents are taken to the Chaseburg Post and burned at a ceremony held each Sept. 11.
Perhaps you have visited a veteran’s grave site over the last Memorial Day weekend, noticing the many metal flag holders proudly displaying the U.S. flag in honor of that service person.
The History Alive Project photo and interviewing crew, Dave and Ruth Amundson, researched the questions: How can the family or friend of a veteran loved one, obtain one of those marker holders? What different kinds of markers are there?
The Amundsons only had to make a few phone calls to local Westby veteran and Legion Post 155 member, Tom Sharratt, to get started on their quest.
These flag holder markers can be obtained at each of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, as well as that of the service officer associated with Wisconsin Native tribes. Asking for the Vernon County Officer Office in Viroqua, 608-637-5323, the Amundsons were told that the Officer must verify that the loved one’s veteran was indeed in that conflict and that their service person served that designated length of time. Once that is determined, a specific branch service flag holder is issued or perhaps may have to be ordered first.
