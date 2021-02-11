History Alive Project: Valentine's Day a time for cards, gifts

Esther Howland, known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” started it all! This 19th century businesswoman in Worcester, Massachusetts popularized English-style Valentines in the U.S. that were loaded with lace, ribbons, three-dimensional effects, accordion features and moving parts. She saw Valentines from London in her father’s large bookbindery and stationery store for sale and thought she could make her own that would sell much better.

To this day the U.S. Greeting Card Association has awarded an annual “Esther Howland Award for a Greeting Card Visionary.” In her day, the cards she designed could cost up to $50.

Today this whole Valentine “thing” generates billions of sales dollars on gifts and also cards; in 2019 alone, Americans spent $20 billion on all things Valentine; $2.4 billion was spent on candy alone. Men, on average, spent $291, while women shelled out only $106 that year, not all on confection favorites. American households have been known to spend $27.6 million on Valentine-related products for their pets, with cats ranking the most popular recipient group.