History Alive Project: Valentine's Day a time for cards, gifts

Esther Howland, known as the “Mother of the American Valentine,” started it all! This 19th century businesswoman in Worcester, Massachusetts popularized English-style Valentines in the U.S. that were loaded with lace, ribbons, three-dimensional effects, accordion features and moving parts. She saw Valentines from London in her father’s large bookbindery and stationery store for sale and thought she could make her own that would sell much better.
To this day the U.S. Greeting Card Association has awarded an annual “Esther Howland Award for a Greeting Card Visionary.” In her day, the cards she designed could cost up to $50.
Today this whole Valentine “thing” generates billions of sales dollars on gifts and also cards; in 2019 alone, Americans spent $20 billion on all things Valentine; $2.4 billion was spent on candy alone. Men, on average, spent $291, while women shelled out only $106 that year, not all on confection favorites. American households have been known to spend $27.6 million on Valentine-related products for their pets, with cats ranking the most popular recipient group.
Jewelry gifts have ranked first in Valentine popularity in the U.S., followed by a second favorite, spending an evening out. Gifts of clothing, candy and flowers followed in rank, for favorites. That heart-shaped box of chocolate favorites was started by John Cadbury (yes, that Cadbury...the one that still makes the Cadbury eggs at Easter) in 1861. He was a leading cocoa and drinking chocolate trader in Birmingham, England. Being a devout Quaker, he wanted to offer an alternative to consuming alcohol and thought that a ”fancy heart-shaped box” could further promote his Valentine candy sales.
Today there is even a National Valentine Card Collector’s Association. These Valentines shown here are from the History Alive Project’s Feb. 14 seasonal collection of Valentines. The Hallmark Card Company started its Valentine sales in 1914 and when postage rates become more affordable for many, the mailing of cards became very popular.
The History Alive Project group invites you to stop in at the Westby Credit Union’s teller area foyer this week where a display of Valentines through the decades, is there for you to enjoy.