History Alive Project: Westby Locker and Meats marks 50 years

When the History Alive interview and photo volunteers recently visited Westby Locker and Meats and its owner Rosanne Aspenson, its purpose was to learn about her past 50 years running a 1st rate meat processing business. Rosanne and her family are not strangers to hard work and innovation, it was learned.
Located at 406 N. Main St., the building was first constructed in 1946 and was then owned by another meat processor, Bob Galstad. Rosanne and her now late husband, Ron, partnered with Ron’s sister Lois Mikkelson and her husband Sherman, to purchase the site and business in 1971. Ron had been a meat manager at the Kroger Grocery Store in Mauston and had a desire to run his own meat market. After purchasing the business, the Aspensons moved themselves and their six children to Westby. Over the years, all of the Aspenson children have helped out at the business, but her son Rod has worked there full-time since the fall of 1979. Lois and Sherman left the business in 1990. There are currently five full-time staff that keep the whole place running efficiently.
The entire facility is State-Inspected and is focused on butchering on-site and processing meat for individual customers. There were also lockers available for rent in the walk-in freezer. The only retail products were bologna and summer sausage. In the 1980s, the business expanded to sell more fresh and frozen retail meats. There was also an expansion of the selection of homemade sausages made on site. Another big part of the business was the deer processing season. The number of whole deer taken in, peaked in the 1980s and 1990s.
Today, the business sells a variety of fresh cut meats and many homemade sausage products. Rod proudly said that the most popular products sold are their homemade bologna, snack sticks, dried beef, summer sausage and Braunschweiger. The meat lockers are no longer for rent, as most people have their own freezers, which was not the case in the early days. Although many lockers have been removed to add space for the retail cases, a number of lockers remain and are used for storing products. Being from a Norwegian community, they are also happy to carry lutefisk, a Norwegian delicacy.
The locker’s website boasts of many awards given to this very deserving meat mecca family. From 1988-2019, they have won numerous awards at state, national and international competitions. In 2005, the locker won a very prestigious award. The Dennis R. Buege—Award of Excellence was awarded for their Braunschweiger. This award is basically the “Best in Show” award and was accompanied by a large trophy. An equally large photo of the trophy along with its namesake and Rod, proudly hangs in the facility.
Westby Locker and Meats is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but are closed from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. They are also open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The locker will be celebrating their 50th anniversary, Friday, Aug. 6, with a cookout between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Stop by for food, beverages, games, and door prizes. The grand prize will be $50 meat packs. Before you leave, why not pick up a few packages of their unique brats. These creative grill-worthy wursts feature the Badger Brats, which include chopped red peppers and white cheese nuggets; and Packer Brats, which include green peppers and yellow cheese pieces and dozens of other varieties.
Rosanne said she would like to thank area farmers, customers and neighbors for their years of patronage.
As long as the Aspensons keep turning out quality meats and sausages, area resident grills and ovens will keep on doing their end of the work. The taste buds of Westby say “tusen takk, Aspensons.”