History Alive Project: Westby Locker and Meats marks 50 years

Located at 406 N. Main St., the building was first constructed in 1946 and was then owned by another meat processor, Bob Galstad. Rosanne and her now late husband, Ron, partnered with Ron’s sister Lois Mikkelson and her husband Sherman, to purchase the site and business in 1971. Ron had been a meat manager at the Kroger Grocery Store in Mauston and had a desire to run his own meat market. After purchasing the business, the Aspensons moved themselves and their six children to Westby. Over the years, all of the Aspenson children have helped out at the business, but her son Rod has worked there full-time since the fall of 1979. Lois and Sherman left the business in 1990. There are currently five full-time staff that keep the whole place running efficiently.