History Alive Project: Westby native Ludvig Hektoen becomes pathologist, professor

Ludvig Hektoen was born on July 2, 1863 in Westby to Peter P. Hektoen, a farmer and a Country Coon Prairie schoolteacher, and Olave, both Norwegian immigrants.
At the age of 14, Hektoen enrolled at Luther College in Iowa. In 1881, young, attractive and well-educated physician, Dr. Johan K. Schreiner, came from Norway to take up practice in Westby. Hektoen was much in his company during his vacation period. This example and encouragement from Dr. Schreiner were the determining factors in his choice of medicine as a career. The keen interest shown by Dr. Schreiner in daily work with his patients and his influence on those with whom he came in contact, did much to make the career of the physician irresistibly attractive.
After graduating from Luther College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1883, Hektoen spent the next year taking pre-medical courses at the University of Wisconsin. He then enrolled in the College and Surgeons in Chicago (now called the University of Illinois College of Medicine). Ludvig graduated with an MD in 1887 as the Valedictorian of his class. Later that year, Hektoen placed first in an exam for an internship at the Cook County Hospital in Chicago. He began work as an intern in the fall of 1887.
Hektoen began working as a pathologist at Cook County Hospital in 1889. The same year, he was hired curator of the Museum at Rush Medical College. In 1890, he became a lecturer of pathology at Rush and physician to the Cook County corner’s office. In 1901, Mr. Hektoen became the head of the pathology department in Chicago.
In 1929, he was knighted to the Order of St. Olav. In 1933, Ludvig became professor of pathology at the University of Chicago. The Hektoen Institute of Infectious Diseases was formerly known as the John McCormick Institute of Infectious Diseases now bears his name.
Ludvig Hektoen passed away on July 5, 1951. Just think, a small town like Westby produced as one of its residents, someone so famous. The Hektoen home once stood where the Westby library now stands.
At the History Alive Project house, we have the book written in 1938 by Morris Fishbein M.D. that is a biography of Ludvig Hektoen. If you would like more information about the Westby native, stop in at the History Alive house, 218 N. Main St.
