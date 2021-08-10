History Alive Project: Westby's 1919 fire truck makes appearance at Vernon County National Night Out event

At the 2021 Vernon County National Night Out event held Aug. 3 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Westby’s History Alive Project volunteers decided to “go big” with their display.

With the help of the Westby-Christiana Fire Department, joint plans were made in May of this year to haul the old city of Westby’s 1919 fire truck to the HAP’s assigned spot for visitors to view. These visitors were thrilled to sit in the seat of this 102-year-old beauty, take family photos and learn about this vehicle’s history as well.

Made in Stoughton, the truck never went on fire calls outside of the Westby city limits. One should note, in 1920 the then village of Westby received its status and classification as a city. Streets were not paved in the early 1900s, making for a very rough going when it rained or snowed. The 1919 truck has a one-inch to two-inch diameter hose that could be hooked up at one of the very few available fire hydrants in the city. The department’s equipment included two hand-pulled hose carts. In 1920, six pails and six lanterns were purchased to hang on the truck. The only way of notifying people of a fire was a bell rung by hand. In 1946, Westby got its first modern truck and 22 citizens were listed on the department roster.