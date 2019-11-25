Coon Valley businesses will be kicking off the holiday season this year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving with the “Holly Jolly Holiday Walk." Continue getting in the holiday mood on Sunday with “Holiday Harmony” – Knutson Memorial Library’s annual fundraiser event. This fun, social event will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the Coon Valley American Legion. It will feature music by the Driftless River Band; a “mostly acoustic string band, playing everything from '50s and '60s country, to '60s and '70 rock and folk, to modern alt country favorites."
Lunch will be served, featuring pulled pork sliders, homemade “treats of the season," and a hot cocoa buffet, as well as wine sampling provided by Branches Winery. There will be a bucket raffle, wine raffle, and silent auction, giving attendees a chance to pick up some unique local items as well as benefit the library.
The tabletop tree contest entries will be on display for everyone to admire and judge. In order to enter the contest, you must pick up a tree at the library (cost is $5), decorate it as your creative spirit moves you, and bring it to the fundraiser (must be there by 1:30 p.m.) for judging…you may at least win back the cost of the tree. Afterward the tree is yours to keep.
Admission for the event is $10 for adults, with tickets available in advance at the library or at the door; your ticket enters you in the door prize drawings. Raffle tickets are available at the event and must be purchased separately. All proceeds will be used to help fund library programs, materials, and services for all ages.
