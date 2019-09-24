Westby cross country is hosting the second annual Homecoming Hue Hustle. The family-friendly run/walk will take place on the school grounds, Sunday, Sept. 29. Registration and packet pick up is at 4 p.m., with the run/walk to follow at 5 p.m.
The event will also include the additional excitement of being a color run. The well-marked course will include a color tent where brilliant colors are added to participants' T-shirts. The colorful event T-shirts will add to Westby’s Homecoming activities throughout the following week. Individual times will not be kept, but the event will include running clock, water stations, post-run snacks, and plenty of fun and excitement.
People can still register; however, there isn't a promise of a Homecoming Hue Hustle T-shirt. Cost for the event is $15 students, $20 adults and $70 family of five or more. A registration form must be completed for each individual member of the family.
Registration and payment (checks should be made out to Westby Cross Country and should be turned into the Westby District Office, Westby High School Office, Westby Middle School Office, Westby Elementary Office, or Coon Valley Elementary Office. Any questions should be directed to Brian Huebner at 608-606-6515.
