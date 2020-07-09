'I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream': History Alive Project volunteers choose their favorite

We can thank former President Reagan for officially declaring the whole month of July as National Ice Cream Month ..... all 31 days of it! And this year, July 20 is designated as the official Ice Cream Day in the United States.
The History Alive Project crew and interviewers, Dave and Ruth Amundson, researched possible historical ice cream facts associated with Wisconsin; they found that in 1881 the first ice cream sundae was served in Two Rivers. Since it was created on a Sunday, it got its “forever name” and it stuck.
That ice cream history was enough for the History Alive Project interviewers to visit with Steph Schroeder, the manager of the Westby Co-op Creamery Retail Store at 206 S. Main St., Westby. She said that they have been serving ice cream there since May of this year, with vanilla being the most requested flavor.
The Amundsons then decided to poll local volunteer ice cream eaters to see what their favorite flavor was; so a very non-scientific informal survey sheet was designed, five eager tasters were invited on June 28 to the Retail Store to sample five of the eight flavors in the store’s case that week.
Tasters were asked to taste each sample, rate their initial eye appeal for each, determine if the commercial given name for each ice cream lived up to its actual taste and its ingredients, and to determine that sample’s smoothness. A rating of No. 1 meant the best; a No. 10 was used for a “not so good at all” in the category. And the winner? Mackinac Island Fudge, a heavenly blend of vanilla ice cream with chewy pieces of fudge, swirled with a buttery fudge sauce.
After each sample was finished by the group, they neutralized their taste buds by eating a bite of plain bread and followed with a generous drink of water. The other four contenders were: Bubble Gum, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Cookie Monster and Elephant Tracks.
All were treated to an ice cream scoop of their own choice to enjoy on their way home from the store, promising to volunteer again should they be asked to help out.
