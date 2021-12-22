Indoor live Nativity returns to Westby's Our Savior's Lutheran Church

The annual live Nativity returns to the sanctuary of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Westby, Friday, Dec. 24, after having been a drive-through event last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Live animals, provided by the Steve Michaels family, children, and the Holy Family, portrayed this year by Dillon and Makayla Bean and baby Stella Rose, will tell the story of Jesus Christ’s birth from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The live Nativity will stay in place during the worship service, which runs from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Pastor John Dumke said the service includes Scripture readings, Christmas carols and special music. Worship ends with everyone singing “Silent Night,” while the adults hold lit candles and the children hold electric candles.

Dumke said masks are strongly encouraged. “We are celebrating the One who came to care for people and show us how to live, and the way we can care for others is to wear a mask.”

He said the live Nativity has been done for years, and the congregation is happy to continue the tradition.

“It’s important to have continuity in any organization,” Dumke said. “(The live Nativity) is something Our Saviors feels is important for the community and the congregation. Some traditions are so vital. Giving ourselves to the community is in our DNA.”

The church is located at 306 S. Main St.

The Bean family

The Beans – Dillon, Makayla and baby Stella – have the honor of playing the roles of Jesus, Mary and Joseph this year. Each year a family from the congregation who recently had a baby plays the Holy Family.

Stella Rose was born Sept. 11, and was baptized at Our Saviors Dec. 5. Dillon said when he and Makayla were setting up Stella Rose’s baptism, they offered to portray the Holy Family.

“Both our parents and siblings were Jesus, Mary and Joseph,” Dillon said. “We thought it would be a little fun thing to do as well,” Makayla added.

Dillon’s parents, David and Cheryl Bean and baby Caycee were the Holy Family at Our Saviors in 1996. Makayla’s parents David and Terry Muntner and baby Danielle were Jesus, Mary and Joseph in 1992 at a congregation in Wild Rose, Wisconsin.

Dillon said he’s looking forward to having a bigger part in Christmas. Makayla said that as things are getting back to normal, people are excited to get Christmas traditions back and she’s looking forward to that.

“It’s always been one of my favorite parts of the holidays to attend the candlelight service,” Dillon said.

Stella is the Beans’ first child.

“This is our first Christmas as a family, and it feels more special now that Stella’s here,” Dillon said. “To be a part of something so special with Stella (is amazing).”

“We wish everyone a happy holiday,” Dillon and Makayla said.

The Beans, who live in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, own a lodging and resort business in Hatfield, Wisconsin.

A bit of history

The live Nativity was the brainstorm of former Pastor Walter Larson and Neil Nelson, who raised ponies and burros on his farm outside of town. The two men (both deceased) pooled their resources to produce an event whose popularity and interest has withstood the test of time. Animals for the live Nativity were provided by Nelson, who also built the manger and stored the equipment on his farm. When Nelson died the duties shifted to longtime church custodian, LeRoy Anderson, who took it upon himself to oversee the event for years until health concerns sidelined him and a changing of the guard occurred.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

