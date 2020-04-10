Internationally recognized carver Harley Refsal comes to Westby in June

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On Saturday, June 27, the fourth annual Carve In at the Bekkum will happen in the Westby Community Room (basement of the library). From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors will be able to talk with and watch carvers who will be showing their skills and talents in woodcarving. This year, John Sutton, chairperson of the event, is proud to announce that internationally recognized flat plane carver, Harley Refsal, will be the Carve In 4 featured carver.

Harley started carving as a child, encouraged to whittle by his uncle. After college, Refsal moved his family to Norway for a year in 1988 so he could pursue a graduate degree in Norwegian folk art. Unable to find carvers to teach in the program, the school director asked Harley if he would do it. Refsal has been quoted as saying that “nothing teaches you something as well as the opportunity to teach someone else,” so he accepted the position and was able to teach and learn at the same time. Chairperson John Sutton, an excellent carver in his own right, said he feels very fortunate that a carver of Harley Refal’s caliber, reputation and expertise is coming to the event. “Harley puts a solid stamp on the educational mission of the Carve In event. Carve In was founded to spark interest, teach and encourage carvers to begin carving and to develop better skills. Harley is a master teacher and will certainly give his audience a wonderful experience in the how-to of carving.”

Refsal has written several books about carving, has developed patterns for carvers, has won multiple awards for his figures, teaches classes at folk art schools throughout the United States and Norway, and has even been asked to carve commissioned pieces by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway. When Lillehammer was selected as the 1994 Winter Olympic site, the organizational committee chose “Norwegian Folk Arts” as their theme and contacted Harley to be their woodcarving “expert.” Harley’s carving technique is a bit unusual in that he primarily uses mostly just a fixed blade whittling knife to make his figures from a piece of basswood or linden. Carvers have a variety of hundreds, if not thousands, of knives and other tools that can be used to carve a figure but Harley keeps just his trusty Sloyd knife with him, always handy and ready to carve.

