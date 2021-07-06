Iowa man injured in motorcycle crash on Vernon County Hwy. B

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:30 p.m., Bryan T Wilson, 18, was operating a motorcycle southbound on County Hwy. B, just south of Eitland Road. While negotiating a curve to the left, Wilson reported meeting an oncoming vehicle that was left of center and he went right to avoid the vehicle before laying the bike down on its left side. Wilson was wearing a helmet and safety glasses at the time, and suffered only minor injuries and sought medical attention on his own.