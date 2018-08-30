The Fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area (FAFWA) will be hosting another spectacular concert at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center (WAPAC) on Wednesday, Sept. 5.
“Jump for Joy – A Jazz Concert for All Ages” will be presented at 7 p.m. This is a freewill concert for the community featuring Dave Marck of New York. Also performing will be Greg Balfany on saxophone, Karyn K. Quinn on bass and Rich MacDonald on drums. It will be an evening of music and entertainment with the formal dedication of the Yamaha grand piano.
In January, Marck on behalf of his family foundation, the Bob and Jean Marck Family of Music, pledged $25,000 toward a grand piano for the new Westby auditorium. Marck is the son of Bob and Jean (Theige) Marck and is a professional jazz pianist in New York.
Jean Marck (now deceased) was a 1952 graduate of Westby High School and strong advocate for her hometown and alma mater. The Marck family owned and operated Community Camera in La Crosse for many years and the Marck Family Foundation was thrilled to be able to support such a worthy project.
At the time of the initial pledge David said his mother would be proud of the donation, the same way she felt about being a Westby alum.
Along with the donation, the Marck foundation issued a challenge to the Westby area community to match donation funds needed to purchase the instrument. Since then, many community members have donated toward this challenge and a freewill donation effort during the concert will help FAFWA with its ongoing mission to raise the challenge money.
FAFWA continues to raise money for the WAPAC facility, which was officially dedicated in February. In April 2016, voters in the Westby Area School approved a referendum allowing the Westby Area School District to borrow $2,995,000 for the construction of a WAPAC, but the actual groundbreaking didn’t take place until May 2017.
The construction project overcame several hurdles, including when the actual construction costs skyrocketed to more than one half million dollars over budget. Fowler and Hammer submitted the lowest bid of $3,311,000, which was $316,000 over the max referendum allowance. To offset the unbudgeted funds needed to complete the facility FAFWA agreed to raise more money.
There is no cost for the “Jump for Joy” concert, but seating can still be reserved by visiting the website, wapac.ludus.com. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.
“We have so much to be grateful for and events like this shouldn’t be missed. This area is so blessed with talent and being able to showcase it in such a remarkable facility is a dream come true,” Linda Dowling, the FAFWA president said.
Reach Dorothy Robson at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.