Joe Armbruster, McKenna Manske are Westby Area High School's top seniors

Armbruster said the Class of 2020 has a bright future ahead of them.

“Coming into high school, our class was known as the ‘terrible class,’ with a lot of troublemakers,” he said. “I think that throughout high school, our class proved this belief to be wrong. We have a balanced class with a lot of talented kids, and our futures look promising.”

Armbruster will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison for an undecided major.

Salutatorian McKenna Manske

Manske is the 18-year-old daughter of Larry and Tracey Manske, and the sister of Emily, 27, and Kyara, 21.

She is a National Honor Society member, and earned honorable mention for softball and basketball, and made second team all-conference for softball.

The young scholar has enjoyed her teachers at WAHS. “I love all my teachers, but Mrs. Benzing and Mrs. Gilkes were definitely my favorites.”

Manske said her favorite class “hands down” was Kay Bluske’s calculus class. “The group of students in that class were really fun to be around and we have a lot of good memories from that class. Mrs. Bluske loved us.”