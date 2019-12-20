Judging tower at Snowflake Ski Club rebuilt

A longtime need on the “Big Hill” at the Snowflake Ski Club in Timber Coulee has been to rebuild the P.T. Bland judging tower which was completed in 1989. Over the years, the tower had fallen into disrepair, becoming unstable, and needing new flooring, windows and roofing. Using special funding made available from the state of Wisconsin as a result of a bill sponsored by former assemblyman Lee Nerison to promote tourism in Vernon County, the work was completed early in December, except for replacing the “P.T. Bland” letters.

A number of modifications are highly visible, including red and white colored steel siding and a “deck” around the tower that can be used by judging officials, media and trainers. The major advantage of the deck are the supports for the deck, which added much needed stability. Prior to the rebuilding, if you were inside the tower and tried to make the tower shake, it was easy to do, and worrying. The main poles on which the tower was originally constructed were sound and not in need of replacement, so an easy solution was to add cross struts as part of the deck.

The red and white siding are the colors of Westby sports teams and identical to the siding used two years ago when a new judges tower was built on the 60 meter hill.