Kickapoo River reaches epic levels in Readstown in Vernon County

Readstown Flood: Kickapoo Creekside
Kickapoo Creekside was surrounded by water in Readstown on Aug. 30.

 Dorothy Robson, Westby Times

Hell has no fury like Mother Nature, and the raging aftermath of a flash flood is just one example of how unpredictable the weather can be.

Readstown Flood: Park Shelter
The Readstown Park shelter was underwater on Aug. 30. Flood waters forced the community to cancel its annual Labor Day celebration.

The village of Readstown and its residents are not strangers when it comes to dealing with the Kickapoo River overflowing its banks. What they weren’t prepared for was dam failures further upstream on Aug. 28 and the river to crest to record levels at 22 feet above flood stage on Aug. 29.

Readstown residents Rodney and Crystal Howell said they expected the Kickapoo River to reach the 19-foot mark, but never in a hundred years did they expect it to crest three feet higher leaving a foot of water in their mobile home.

Readstown Flood: Rodney Howell
Rodney Howell of Readsown used a kayak to reach his home on Aug. 29.

Shortly before noon on Aug. 29, Rodney Howell received permission to paddle his kayak into the swollen backwaters to check out his home. As his kayak disappeared behind other buildings his wife and mother-in-law, Heidi Schmidt, paced along the water’s edge impatiently waiting for him to return or at least show them some sign that he was okay.

Minutes seemed like hours, to the point that Schmidt was threatening to swim out and find him herself if they didn’t see a sign soon. Shortly after, Rodney gave a thumb’s up sign from the front door of his mother’s house, which he checked out first before venturing a short distance away to his own home.

With no water on the first floor of his mother’s house he had high hopes heading to his own property, but when he noticed the deck was no longer attached to the building, his hope began to fade. Reality set in when he opened the door to find a foot of muddy muck throughout and everything trashed inside. He carefully made his way to the back bedrooms to retrieve some clothes from dresser drawers that weren’t under water. In the process he found a silver lining when the families three cats were scared, but alive and sitting on top of a dresser.

Readstown Flood; Comfort
Crystal Howell is comforted by her mother, Heidi Schmidt, after she learned their Readstown home suffered extensive water damage and almost everything inside was destroyed.

Crystal broke down in tears when her husband broke the news to her that their home was not salvageable and almost everything inside was destroyed. Despite their loss, the couple embraced each other and thanked God that what they lost was replaceable, unlike a human life.

Dionnne Cary, owner of Kickapoo Corners in Readstown, was disheartened by what she saw as she checked her cell phone app and watched a security video in her business show the water rising higher than ever before.

Readstown Flood: Kickapoo Corners
Kickapoo Corners and other businesses nearby were surrounded by flood water on Aug. 30.

Cary is not new to this type of rodeo and has weathered flood clean-up in Readstown more than she cared to remember. The silver lining for Cary this time around was that the water inside her business appeared to be free of debris, unlike in 2016 when the flood waters were littered with everything from trees, branches and potted nursery plants by the hundreds.

Cary, who just recently finished repairs to the building from the last flood, plans to get the business up and running again come hell or high water -- which unfortunately at the moment was calling the shots.

Readstown Flood: Water over road
Water has never overflowed the road on the east end of the Readstown Bridge.

Drivers who ignored the road closed barricades on the west side of the Readstown Bridge were soon forced to turn around with several feet of water running over the road on the east side. One man, who simply wanted to do things his way, was ticketed $310 by law enforcement after he decided not to drive through the water, but to walk across the Readstown Bridge, jump in, and try to swim across the flooded park.

Readstown Flood: Wardens
Conservation wardens, Nick King (left) and Nick Caputo from Madison were on hand in Readstown to assist after the Kickapoo River reached record levels on Aug. 30.

It might have been cheaper for him to hop on board the rescue boat which was also set up on the east side of the Readstown Bridge to ferry people across. Madison area conservation wardens, Ryan Caputo and Nick King manned the boat to assist Readstown officials with flood relief efforts. Both of them said they were happy to help.

Clean-up efforts are currently underway in Readstown and in all communities along the Kickapoo River as the water recedes.

Reach Dorothy Robson at dorothy.robson@lee.net or 608-606-0811.

