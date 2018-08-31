Kickapoo River reaches epic levels in Readstown in Vernon County

Hell has no fury like Mother Nature, and the raging aftermath of a flash flood is just one example of how unpredictable the weather can be.
+6
The Readstown Park shelter was underwater on Aug. 30. Flood waters forced the community to cancel its annual Labor Day celebration.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
The village of Readstown and its residents are not strangers when it comes to dealing with the Kickapoo River overflowing its banks. What they weren’t prepared for was dam failures further upstream on Aug. 28 and the river to crest to record levels at 22 feet above flood stage on Aug. 29.
Readstown residents Rodney and Crystal Howell said they expected the Kickapoo River to reach the 19-foot mark, but never in a hundred years did they expect it to crest three feet higher leaving a foot of water in their mobile home.
+6
Rodney Howell of Readsown used a kayak to reach his home on Aug. 29.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Shortly before noon on Aug. 29, Rodney Howell received permission to paddle his kayak into the swollen backwaters to check out his home. As his kayak disappeared behind other buildings his wife and mother-in-law, Heidi Schmidt, paced along the water’s edge impatiently waiting for him to return or at least show them some sign that he was okay.
Minutes seemed like hours, to the point that Schmidt was threatening to swim out and find him herself if they didn’t see a sign soon. Shortly after, Rodney gave a thumb’s up sign from the front door of his mother’s house, which he checked out first before venturing a short distance away to his own home.
With no water on the first floor of his mother’s house he had high hopes heading to his own property, but when he noticed the deck was no longer attached to the building, his hope began to fade. Reality set in when he opened the door to find a foot of muddy muck throughout and everything trashed inside. He carefully made his way to the back bedrooms to retrieve some clothes from dresser drawers that weren’t under water. In the process he found a silver lining when the families three cats were scared, but alive and sitting on top of a dresser.
+6
Crystal Howell is comforted by her mother, Heidi Schmidt, after she learned their Readstown home suffered extensive water damage and almost everything inside was destroyed.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Crystal broke down in tears when her husband broke the news to her that their home was not salvageable and almost everything inside was destroyed. Despite their loss, the couple embraced each other and thanked God that what they lost was replaceable, unlike a human life.
Dionnne Cary, owner of Kickapoo Corners in Readstown, was disheartened by what she saw as she checked her cell phone app and watched a security video in her business show the water rising higher than ever before.
+6
Kickapoo Corners and other businesses nearby were surrounded by flood water on Aug. 30.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Cary is not new to this type of rodeo and has weathered flood clean-up in Readstown more than she cared to remember. The silver lining for Cary this time around was that the water inside her business appeared to be free of debris, unlike in 2016 when the flood waters were littered with everything from trees, branches and potted nursery plants by the hundreds.
Cary, who just recently finished repairs to the building from the last flood, plans to get the business up and running again come hell or high water -- which unfortunately at the moment was calling the shots.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
+6
Water has never overflowed the road on the east end of the Readstown Bridge.
Drivers who ignored the road closed barricades on the west side of the Readstown Bridge were soon forced to turn around with several feet of water running over the road on the east side. One man, who simply wanted to do things his way, was ticketed $310 by law enforcement after he decided not to drive through the water, but to walk across the Readstown Bridge, jump in, and try to swim across the flooded park.
+6
Conservation wardens, Nick King (left) and Nick Caputo from Madison were on hand in Readstown to assist after the Kickapoo River reached record levels on Aug. 30.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
It might have been cheaper for him to hop on board the rescue boat which was also set up on the east side of the Readstown Bridge to ferry people across. Madison area conservation wardens, Ryan Caputo and Nick King manned the boat to assist Readstown officials with flood relief efforts. Both of them said they were happy to help.
Clean-up efforts are currently underway in Readstown and in all communities along the Kickapoo River as the water recedes.
Aug 30: Ontario
Arturo Aguilar uses a fire hose to clean a bundle of lumber Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario. The northern Vernon County village is recovering after heavy flooding triggered by storms Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Madelyn Lamb, 17, cleans items pulled from the offices Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug 30: Ontario
Jeff Rueckheim cleans mud-caked lumber Thursday at Lamb Hardwood Lumber in Ontario. The company is trying to salvage what it can of the lumber that was caught in the flood.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
The Greeno family pool is seen pinned up against a shrub outside their home in Leon Thursday as family member Conner, 11, right, views flood damage from when the Little La Crosse River flowed over its banks overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
A message of support for flood victims is displayed outside of the First Congregational Church of Leon Thursday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 30: Leon
Lance Greeno, 9, walks his bike away from the family garage Thursday while helping his family clean up in the aftermath of being flooded by the overflowing Little La Crosse River overnight Monday. The garage took in about five feet of water.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
A house along Old Mill Road in Coon Valley shows damage Wednesday from the force of flood water from nearby Coon Creek which went over its banks during torrential rains overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Bree Breckel helps clean up Wednesday at the flooded home of Eleanor Ekern on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. . Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The contents of a basement room of the Coon Valley home of Eleanor Ekern show how high the water got when nearby Coon Creek flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Debris, including riding lawn mower, lay in silt Wednesday on the banks of Coon Creek in Coon Valley.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Traffic once again traverses the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Wednesday over Coon Creek in Coon Valley. The bridge was closed for over 24 hours after the creek flash flooded overnight Monday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
With many of the contents of her home now outside to dry, Eleanor Ekern stands in her driveway Wednesday on Nelson Street in Coon Valley. Most of the neighborhood experienced severe flooding overnight Monday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Dave Phillips, owner of DC Kustoms on Central Avenue in Coon Valley, cleans out his flood-damaged business Wednesday. Coon Creek flooded much of the town overnight Monday after torrential rains fell.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
David Schultz helps load files Wednesday from his mother’s business, Coon Valley Tax Service and Accounting, onto a trailer. The building on Central Ave. was overtaken with over four feet of flood water early Tuesday from nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Gov. Scott Walker speaks with members of the Coon Valley Volunteer Fire Department Wednesday when he traveled to the Vernon County town to visit with residents and view flood damage. Walker has declared a state of emergency for the entire state of Wisconsin.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Genoa
The Dairyland power plant in Genoa.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Genoa
Sediment flows down the Mississippi River Wednesday near Genoa.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Stoddard
Crews work to repair railroad tracks near Stoddard on Wednesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Gays Mills
Flooding in Gays Mills on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Soldiers Grove
Flooding in Soldiers Grove on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
A kid walks through the remains of Como Park in Hokah after heavy rains caused massive flood damages earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Caution tape blocks off the entrance to Como Park after heavy rains caused massive flood damage earlier this week.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Stephanie Ritter, bottom left, holds her arms behind her head as she looks in disbelief at the place where the Como Falls, also commonly known as Hokah Falls, once poured water before being destroyed by flooding.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Still water where the Como Falls once flowed at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Mangled benches damaged by flood waters at Como Park in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding from heavy rains caused massive damage to Como Park in Hokah, even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
The Como Falls sign is reflected Wednesday afternoon in the flood waters that destroyed the falls in Hokah.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Flooding earlier this week from heavy rains caused massive damages to Como Park in Hokah even destroying Como Falls.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Hokah
Residents walk through Como Falls Park in Hokah on Wednesday to survey the flood damage.
Chuck Miller, Winona Daily News
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Flooding in Readstown on Wednesday Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Readstown
Highway 131 near Readstown on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Highway 131 near Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Hwy. 131 near Ontario was one of many area roads to sustain heavy damage in the flooding.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario
Ontario on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Water flows over Hwy. 56 near Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Viola
Flooding in Viola on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Ontario-Rockton
Hwy 131 between Ontario and Rockton on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: La Farge
Flooding in La Farge on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
The 14/61 bridge in Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley-Chaseburg
Flooding between Coon Valley and Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Chaseburg
Chaseburg on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 29: Coon Valley
Coon Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Erik Daily
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Bryce and Linda Pederson pulled this deer out of the water and mud Tuesday morning in Spring Coulee near Coon Valley after it was fighting the terrain all night He rested most of the day, but by the evening the deer made its way back into the woods.
Jay Olson photo
Aug. 28: Town of Shelby
This BNSF rail in the town of Shelby washed out Tuesday morning due to flooding.
Contributed Photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Muddy footprints lead out of the Coon Valley home of Bill and LouAnn Wolff . Flood water from nearby Coon Creek moved into the house late Tuesday, prompting a rescue of the couple from a second-story window.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A recreational vehicle lay askew Tuesday in Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Baseball player Bo Milutinovich, 13, of Coon Valley takes in the flood damage Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park in Coon Valley where torrential rains caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A flooded field behind Coon Valley Dairy Supply in Coon Valley
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
LouAnn Wolff stands Tuesday outside her flood-ravaged home in Coon Valley with her dog, Ivory. The two along with Wolff’s husband, Bill, were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
LouAnn Wolff photographs her flood-ravaged house Tuesday in Coon Valley where she, husband Bill and dog Ivory were rescued from a second-story window in the middle of the night amid flash flooding on nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A section of washed-out pavement from Hwy. 14/61 in Coon Valley is seen submerged Tuesday in flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Debris, including a gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Pumpkins and other debris are seen against the guard rail on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from Coon Creek caused widespread flooding.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A gazeebo from nearby Veterans Memorial Park is seen pinned up against the Hwy. 14/61 bridge Tuesday in Coon Valley, put there by flood water from Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Wisconsin Department of Transportation bridge inspector Mike Olson works Tuesday in Coon Valley where water from a flooding Coon Creek piled debris on the Hwy. 14/61 bridge.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Central Avenue, the main thoroughfare in Coon Valley, is covered in mud Tuesday, left by the flash flooding of nearby Coon Creek.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Richard Mixter of Coon Valley is missing the entire back wall of his basement after it was blown out by flood waters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Peter Nestingen's home on Old Mill Road in Coon Valley was destroyed by Tuesday's floodwaters.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Tim Seland had water running across the floor of the flooring business in downtown Coon Valley.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
A displaced and unhappy red bull roamed Central Avenue in Coon Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 28, following flash flooding the night before.
Dorothy Robson, Westby Times
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller took this photo Tuesday morning on his property on the Kickapoo River outside Ontario on Downing Road off Hwy. 131. He said a horse in his barn was up to its head in water Tuesday morning.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller and his family were among those who were stuck at home, due to flooding of the Kickapoo River near Ontario from the storms that came through Monday and Tuesday.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller walked up the hill behind his house for an overview of the flooding near Ontario.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Ontario
Danny Koeller said his aunt and uncle lost more than 50 sheep from the flooding. Only a few had turned up as of late Tuesday morning. Koeller said cattle had to leave their pastures and take refuge on higher ground, as pictured here.
Danny Koeller photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
This aerial drone photo taken early Tuesday morning shows flooding of Coon Creek with Coon Valley in the background.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
Garland McGarvey, who lives three miles outside Coon Valley on Hwy. P, used his drone to take this photo early Tuesday morning looking up Timber Coulee as if you were going from Coon Valley to Snowflake Ski Club near Westby.
Garland McGarvey photo
Aug. 28: Cashton
Tucker and Becky's Pumpkin Patch at 7649 Oboe Ave. near Cashton suffered major damage in the storms. Buildings were destroyed and equipment washed away in flash flooding early Tuesday.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A bridge on Hwy. 14/61 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A bridge on Hwy. 14 is covered with sediment and debris as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
The remains of a trailer home smolder as floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A trailer home smolders (foreground) while floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
Floodwaters cover a large area Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, between the Vernon County municipalities of Chaseburg and Coon Valley.
Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Aug. 28: Vernon County
A tree is uprooted in front of a house in Coon Valley.
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Aug. 28: Coon Valley
The wall of an attached garage in Coon Valley was knocked out when flooding Monday and Tuesday washed an SUV into it.
Contributed photo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.