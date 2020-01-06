Kickapoo Valley Reserve topic of Conversations with Coffee

Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley will be hosting a program on the Kickapoo Valley Reserve with Brad Steinmetz on Friday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. He will discuss flooding issues and the La Farge Dam Project. This program is part of the regular Conversations with Coffee programs that occur on Fridays at the library; join us for coffee and lively conversation on an interesting topic relatable to our area.