Kim Hawthorne named CEO of Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers announced Dec. 16 that Kim Hawthorne, MBA, FACHE, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organization. Hawthorne, an experienced healthcare executive, succeeded Mari Freiberg and assumed responsibilities on Dec. 13. Freiberg, who served as CEO since 2003, has moved on to pursue a community and business development career with the Bank of Cashton.

Hawthorne brings more than 35 years of healthcare leadership experience and talents to the job—including having worked in public health, and health systems such as Gundersen, Mayo and the Monroe Clinic.

“Kim is a clear force that can help take Scenic Bluffs to the next level,” said Freiberg. “The Health Center has a great opportunity to advance initiatives under a new voice with critical experience, creative ideas, good questions and a lot of curiosity about what makes Scenic Bluffs tick. I am excited to see the incredible things Scenic Bluffs will do under her leadership.”

Hawthorne received her Bachelor of Science in Community Health Administration from Northern Illinois University and Executive Masters of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Additionally, she is a certified Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executive (FACHE). Hawthorne holds many professional recognitions and awards, is an experienced key-note speaker and presenter, and has been involved in many statewide and community boards, coalitions and committees. She is skilled in strategic planning, financial management, public policy and physician practice management, among others. Hawthorne is the third CEO in the health center’s 27-year history.

Hawthorne resides in Westby with her husband Jim. They have two grown daughters – Claire who lives in Sun Prairie and Allison (Ryan) of Mt Horeb.

Scenic Bluffs is a non-profit, community-based healthcare provider, providing primary care and healthcare access services for patients in the region. The Health Center, which first opened its doors in April 1994, is part of a network of nearly 1,400 Community Health Centers nationwide. Community Health Centers — also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) -- provide care to individuals regardless of insurance status or income, offer sliding-fee scale programs to reduce healthcare costs and barriers and are overseen by a board of directors that must consist of 60% consumers.

Scenic Bluffs has Health Centers in both Cashton and Norwalk, additional dental services in La Crosse and Viroqua, and additional behavioral health services in La Crosse and several area school districts. Scenic Bluffs accepts Wisconsin Medicaid, Medicare, most private insurance and cares for those without insurance. Additionally, Scenic Bluffs offers a sliding-fee scale program, available to those with or without insurance, which may reduce the cost of care to those who qualify. Qualifications are based-on the individual’s household size and income.

For more information on services provided by Scenic Bluffs, visit scenicbluffs.org or call 608-654-5100.

