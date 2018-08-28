Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid are threatened by the tax cut passed by Congress late last year, said U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse.
During an interview in Tomah Aug. 16, Kind said Republicans are using the escalating budget deficits caused by the $2 trillion tax decrease to justify slashing safety net programs.
“Just because Congress created this fiscal crisis, it doesn’t give them the excuse to attack Social Security and Medicare,” Kind said.
He said Republican proposals to cut Medicaid by $1.5 trillion and Medicare by $500 billion correspond with the size of the tax cut.
“That was not by coincidence; that was design,” Kind said. “That’s where they want to go ... windfall for the wealthiest one percent, while deep cuts in Social Security and Medicare to pay for it. I think that’s a raw deal for American families.”
Kind said the tax cut will make it more difficult to fund Social Security, which is projected to pay just 75 percent of existing benefits starting in 2034. He said the first step to addressing Social Security is to “stop digging a hole like they did with this tax cut bill. Before we do anything, we should roll back the tax cuts for the wealthiest one percent.”
He said corporations haven’t used the tax cut to boost wages.
“They said they were going to use it for share buy-backs, and that’s exactly what they did,” he said.
On the tariff issue, Kind described the process launched by President Donald Trump as “arbitrary, imposed on friend and foe alike” and harmful to Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers.
As a member of a House subcommittee on trade, Kind said he’s working with Congress and the president “to find a safe landing zone for these tariffs before they do long-term economic damage.”
He said it was a mistake for the United States to withdraw from the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which he said would have eliminated 18,000 tariffs and allied the United States with other Pacific Rim countries impacted by China’s trade practices, such as theft of intellectual property. China isn’t part of TPP.
“They’re not doing that just to the United States, they’re doing that to the whole world,” Kind said. “Now is the time for the president to show leadership and form an international coalition to stand up to China.”
He expressed skepticism over Trump’s $12 billion plan to subsidize farmers impacted by his tariff policy.
“We’re going to borrow $12 billion from China to give to our family farmers because they’re no longer allowed to sell their products to China,” Kind said.
He said it’s still uncertain how the $12 billion would be distributed.
“I hate the fact that the federal government is picking winners and losers,” Kind said.
