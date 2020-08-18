Knutson Memorial Library hosts story hunt in Coon Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Looking for something to do with your kids? Take the Knutson Memorial Library Story Hunt around Coon Valley. This is a great activity for older kids to do on their bike (but remember to watch for traffic and other people), or for younger kids to do with mom or dad.

Pages from the picture book "Reading Makes You Feel Good" by Todd Parr are placed at different businesses in Coon Valley. Some are easy to see (and read) from outside; for some you may have to go inside to find the page. Some places have more than one page, so make sure you read each page and the directions for finding the next one. Pages are numbered, so keep track of the numbers to make sure you find them all. Please be respectful of the businesses and their landscaping.

The first page is at the Valley Market; other businesses participating (but not necessarily in order) are: the library, Chances Are, Seland's Karpetland, Donna's Daughters, WCCU, River Bank, Coon Valley Farmers' Telephone Company, Coon Valley Dairy Supply, the Village Office, Thrifty Pickins, Mane Attraction, and the Village Hall. When you've found every page and read the whole story, come to the library and let us know how you liked it.



