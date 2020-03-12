Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley offers craft night

If you enjoy crafting and would like to try new craft ideas and techniques without having to spend a lot of money for supplies, check out Knutson Memorial Library’s craft night.

Every month the Coon Valley library provides the ideas and materials for a different free project; you bring the creative flair. Some of the projects may involve painting, drawing, or basic embroidery and sewing stitches. No pre-registration is required.

The library’s “Crafting with Friends” is the third Wednesday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. On March 18, participants will be doing String Art: 2.0 — an easier, quicker method that does not involve pounding nails. The options all celebrate spring – participants can choose between a bunny, a spray of tulips, or a cactus; any one will give your home a fresh burst of sunny charm.