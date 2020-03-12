Knutson Memorial Library in Coon Valley offers craft night

If you enjoy crafting and would like to try new craft ideas and techniques without having to spend a lot of money for supplies, check out Knutson Memorial Library’s craft night.
Every month the Coon Valley library provides the ideas and materials for a different free project; you bring the creative flair. Some of the projects may involve painting, drawing, or basic embroidery and sewing stitches. No pre-registration is required.
The library’s “Crafting with Friends” is the third Wednesday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. On March 18, participants will be doing String Art: 2.0 — an easier, quicker method that does not involve pounding nails. The options all celebrate spring – participants can choose between a bunny, a spray of tulips, or a cactus; any one will give your home a fresh burst of sunny charm.
Did you know that Knutson Memorial Library received a large donation of jigsaw puzzles last year which are available for loan? The rules for the “Puzzle Library” are simple...simply come in and choose a puzzle, take it home and put it together at your leisure, return it when finished and choose another. There is no due date or deadline; please be aware, however, that these are donated puzzles and our staff does not count the pieces. If you find there are pieces missing, let staff know when you return it and they will remove it from the collection.
The library also always has a puzzle in progress at the library which patrons are welcome to help complete.
For details about these and other programs, visit the library during open hours, call 452-3757, “like” the library on Facebook, or go to www.wrlsweb.com/coonvalley.